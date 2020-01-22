SIBCoin (SIB) Price Hits $0.0305 on Top Exchanges

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Livecoin, Upbit and Cryptopia. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $554,222.00 and approximately $1,434.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,602.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.01926401 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $340.01 or 0.03952958 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00663295 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00745095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00103574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010477 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028871 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00588650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,154,699 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.money.

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

