Siemens (FRA:SIE) PT Set at €130.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €130.00 ($151.16) target price from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €127.18 ($147.88).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE traded down €1.18 ($1.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €116.02 ($134.91). 1,710,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €117.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €104.41. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.