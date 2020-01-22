Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) PT Raised to $154.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

SBNY has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,562. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 12.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in Signature Bank by 24.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

