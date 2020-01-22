Signature Bank Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

Signature Bank has a payout ratio of 20.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Signature Bank to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.9%.

Shares of SBNY traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $111.91 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

