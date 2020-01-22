Silicom (SILC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.12%. Silicom’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of SILC stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silicom has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on SILC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicom in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

