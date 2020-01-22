Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Silicon Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $119.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $120.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.79, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.09.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $621,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

