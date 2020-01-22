Silvergate Capital (SI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.