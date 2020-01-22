Silverway (SLV) Price Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Silverway has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and approximately $235,718.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003864 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Coinsbit and CoinLim.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,615.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.02 or 0.03958324 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00636327 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009507 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway (SLV) is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Silverway’s official website is silverway.io. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform.

Buying and Selling Silverway

Silverway can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinLim, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Silverway should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

