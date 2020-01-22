SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

SINGAPORE TELEC/S (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINGAPORE TELEC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of SGAPY stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. 37,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,124. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. SINGAPORE TELEC/S has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides a portfolio of communication and technology, and infotainment services to consumers and businesses in Asia, Australia, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, and Group Digital Life. The Group Consumer segment engages in the carriage business, including mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband, and voice, as well as equipment sales.

