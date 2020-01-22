Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011425 BTC on popular exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $27.34 million and $304,634.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $475.92 or 0.05486611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

SAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 27,589,127 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

