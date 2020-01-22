SingularityNET Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.94 Million (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000213 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Tidex and DragonEX. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $326,380.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.60 or 0.03621811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00205106 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030739 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00129568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

SingularityNET can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, Liqui, Tidex and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

