Skychain Trading 48.6% Higher Over Last Week (SKCH)

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last week, Skychain has traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $929,395.00 and approximately $4,629.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001433 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX.

Skychain Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Skychain’s official website is skychain.global.

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skychain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

