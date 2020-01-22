Skycoin Price Tops $0.46 on Exchanges (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00005270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $414,843.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $305.48 or 0.03524244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00203535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030491 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130077 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Skycoin

Skycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Binance, ChaoEX, Iquant and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

