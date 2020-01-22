SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SLM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. SLM reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SLM will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLM.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $405.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.58 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 25.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,700,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 468,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,909,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,482. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. SLM has a twelve month low of $7.76 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

