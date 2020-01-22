SmartCash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $199,545.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. SmartCash has a market cap of $3.95 million and approximately $199,545.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded up 37.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,674.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.01940829 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.09 or 0.03979628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00672194 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00748541 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00107086 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010387 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00028849 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00604319 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Braziliex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CoinBene and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

