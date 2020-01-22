Smartshare Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $33.94, $20.33 and $5.60. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $772,836.00 and approximately $155,945.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $7.50, $10.39, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

