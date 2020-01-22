SmileyCoin Price Up 18.8% This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $393,349.00 and approximately $52,339.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,266,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,733,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.