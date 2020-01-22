Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Reduces Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $5,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 116,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after buying an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.24.

NYSE WLK opened at $69.87 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52-week low of $55.82 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.32 and a 200-day moving average of $66.08.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

