Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 36,029 Shares of LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its position in LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,101 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,029 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in LogMeIn were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LogMeIn by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in LogMeIn in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LogMeIn by 1,458.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LogMeIn by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Edward K. Herdiech sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $322,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Donahue sold 11,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $931,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGM stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.39, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $96.87.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. LogMeIn’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LogMeIn Inc will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut LogMeIn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered LogMeIn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $86.05 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities cut LogMeIn from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

