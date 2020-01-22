Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 800 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $4,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.33.

NYSE:LEA opened at $137.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.30. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $105.10 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

