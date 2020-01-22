Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 18,500 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $353,165.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,408,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,891,624.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Snap from $20.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,186,000 after buying an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,449,000 after buying an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the third quarter worth about $51,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 837.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after buying an additional 3,023,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,552,000 after buying an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.