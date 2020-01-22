Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Sells $411,524.02 in Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) insider Jared Grusd sold 22,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $411,524.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,192,687 shares in the company, valued at $39,972,684.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jared Grusd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jared Grusd sold 38,960 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $741,408.80.

On Monday, December 16th, Jared Grusd sold 30,426 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $460,345.38.

On Monday, November 18th, Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $425,244.57.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,744,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Snap by 837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,384,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,183 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

