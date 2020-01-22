Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter Sells 8,300 Shares

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) VP Jerry James Hunter sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $151,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,168,084.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91.

On Monday, November 18th, Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,028,916.72.

Shares of SNAP opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The company had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,465,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Snap by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,148,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JMP Securities raised Snap from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Snap in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

