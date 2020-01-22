Social Send (SEND) Market Cap Reaches $164,539.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 28.7% against the dollar. One Social Send coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Social Send has a total market cap of $164,539.00 and $85.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,214,587 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

