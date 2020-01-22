Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr Sells 169,450 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 169,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $7,454,105.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 16th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 61,459 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $2,707,883.54.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr sold 58,747 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $2,537,870.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.06. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 million. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,657,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. ValuEngine lowered Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

