SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0162

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $927,595.00 and approximately $192.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0162 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00665429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007860 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00032935 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000539 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,907,747 coins and its circulating supply is 57,312,893 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

