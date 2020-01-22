Solaris (XLR) Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Solaris has a market capitalization of $338,909.00 and approximately $138.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002190 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000262 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

Solaris is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,796,953 coins and its circulating supply is 1,796,946 coins. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

