Soma (SCT) Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Soma token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. Soma has a market cap of $131,353.00 and $56,376.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Soma has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Soma

SCT is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Cryptopia and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

