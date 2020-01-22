Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SOM opened at GBX 286.36 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 million and a P/E ratio of 8.68. Somero Enterprises has a 1-year low of GBX 182.16 ($2.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 394 ($5.18). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 236.48.

Somero Enterprises Company Profile

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

