Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) Stock Price

Media coverage about Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gold Standard Ventures earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TSE GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.00. 39,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,076. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.18. Gold Standard Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.81. The firm has a market cap of $274.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,769 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.