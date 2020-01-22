SONM Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (SNM)

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, SONM has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One SONM token can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, HitBTC and YoBit. SONM has a market cap of $4.19 million and $98,477.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SONM alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.46 or 0.03523264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00204752 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129280 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. SONM’s official website is sonm.io.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Liqui, COSS, HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.