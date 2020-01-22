SounDAC (XSD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $52,089.00

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. SounDAC has a total market cap of $52,089.00 and $52,724.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SounDAC has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000720 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000335 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io.

Buying and Selling SounDAC

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

