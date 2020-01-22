Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Holdings Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SO opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

