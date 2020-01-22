Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.36. 484,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.52. Southern has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at $77,864,899.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 24,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 30.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

