SpaceChain Hits Market Cap of $1.29 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. SpaceChain has a total market cap of $1.29 million and $198,079.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Coinnest. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Coinnest, Upbit, EXX, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

