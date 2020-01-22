Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Spark Energy Inc (NASDAQ:SPKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Spark Energy has a payout ratio of 270.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Spark Energy to earn ($0.19) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -384.2%.

Get Spark Energy alerts:

SPKE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. 515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.24 million, a P/E ratio of -53.19 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18. Spark Energy has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $11.71.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $207.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.70 million. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spark Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPKE. ValuEngine cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spark Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.