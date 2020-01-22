SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 442.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,308 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 335,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 249,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 198,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 898.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000.

SRLN stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%.

