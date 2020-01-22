SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 7.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 1.71% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $388,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

DIA stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.78. The company had a trading volume of 136,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,654. The business has a 50 day moving average of $285.44 and a 200 day moving average of $273.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.35 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

