SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,798 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 475,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 42.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,350,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 419,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,827,000 after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 397,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 253,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 38,462 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.62. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $34.12 and a 1 year high of $41.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1029 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

