SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Funds LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,085.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 218,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 198,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.