SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.92. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $33.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

