SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Purchased by Broadmark Asset Management LLC

Broadmark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,167 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 59.5% of Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Broadmark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $135,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $331.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $260.66 and a 52-week high of $332.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.81 and a 200 day moving average of $304.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

