SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) Shares Purchased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.47% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 371.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GMF traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,608. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $107.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $1.2191 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

