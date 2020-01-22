SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) is Pachira Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Pachira Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8,496.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,932 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 21.0% of Pachira Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pachira Investments Inc. owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of MDY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $379.68. 399,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,654. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $322.41 and a 12-month high of $383.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.33.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

