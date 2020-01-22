Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Hits $0.10

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bisq and Livecoin. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $3,427.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007605 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022613 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002836 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.82 or 0.02683503 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

