Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.23) and the highest is ($0.92). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($2.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($3.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPRO shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 20.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

