SPF Beheer BV Acquires 14,278 Shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

SPF Beheer BV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 1.18% of Casey’s General Stores worth $69,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CASY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,295,000 after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,289,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,801 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 529,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,300,000 after acquiring an additional 282,484 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,730,000 after acquiring an additional 40,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 417,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 388,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.30.

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,639. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52 week low of $122.86 and a 52 week high of $179.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.41.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

