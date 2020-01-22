SPF Beheer BV Acquires Shares of 391,007 Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 391,007 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,311,000. SPF Beheer BV owned approximately 0.63% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 257.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,020,000 after buying an additional 744,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 698,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,057,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 349.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,487,000 after buying an additional 319,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the second quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.73.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $736.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WWD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barrington Research cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.80.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,581,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $407,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,743,103.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,480 shares of company stock worth $9,312,577. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

