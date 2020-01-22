SPF Beheer BV Boosts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SPF Beheer BV raised its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,503,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,803 shares during the period. FLIR Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of SPF Beheer BV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SPF Beheer BV owned about 1.12% of FLIR Systems worth $78,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $1,059,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 6,736.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 114,789 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 49.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after buying an additional 62,403 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after buying an additional 69,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. 8,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLIR shares. BidaskClub upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

