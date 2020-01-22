SPF Beheer BV Has $65.93 Million Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV owned 0.06% of 3M worth $65,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $1,011,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in 3M by 932.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 86.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 323.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,317,000 after acquiring an additional 102,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.60. 942,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,034. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $150.58 and a 52 week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.